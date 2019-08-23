Bundesliga: Jadon Sancho inspires Borussia Dortmund comeback win

Jadon Sancho starred as Borussia Dortmund made it two wins in two

Jadon Sancho scored for the second time in as many Bundesliga matches as Borussia Dortmund came from behind to secure a 3-1 victory against Cologne on Friday night.

Newly-promoted Cologne sprang a surprise when Dominick Drexler headed the hosts in front after 29 minutes at the RheinEnergieStadion.

Dortmund, who finished runners-up to Bayern Munich last season, trailed at the interval, and had to wait until the 70th minute before they were back on level terms.

England international Sancho, 19, picked up the ball from a short corner before unleashing a fierce left-footed strike.

Sancho celebrates his goal with Paco Alcacer in the win over Cologne

Substitute Achraf Hakimi was on hand to give Dortmund the lead with just four minutes remaining when he jumped highest to nod home his first Bundesliga goal since January.

Sancho then played a role in completing the comeback victory for Dortmund when he fed Paco Alcacer to score in the fourth minute of injury time.

Defending champions Bayern Munich, held by Hertha Berlin in the opening game, play at Schalke on Saturday.

