Bayern Munich appoint Oliver Kahn to be chief executive in 2022

Ex-Germany captain Kahn has worked in the media since retiring in 2008

Former Bayern Munich captain Oliver Kahn has been appointed to the club's board and will take over as chief executive in 2022.

Kahn, 50, will return to the the Bundesliga champions as a board member next year and is set to become chairman and CEO in 2022 on a five-year deal after being voted in unanimously at a club meeting on Thursday.

The 82-cap Germany goalkeeper, who played 632 times in all competitions for Bayern and won eight league titles between 1994 and 2008, will replace Karl-Heinz Rummenigge when his contract finishes on December 31, 2021.

CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge helped sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona

Kahn, who was Player of the Tournament at the 2002 World Cup and won the Champions League with Bayern in 2001, had long been viewed as a probable successor for Rummenigge as the club seek to appoint a new generation of senior officials.

He said: "It is a great honour to take over the chairman role at Bayern Munich and I would like to thank the board for this trust.

"I am deeply linked with the club that has marked my life considerably."

Current Bayern president Uli Hoeness announced his retirement yesterday

The news comes the day after current Bayern president Uli Hoeness announced his retirement from his decades-long involvement with the club.

Oliver Kahn has been appointed chief executive of FC Bayern München AG from 2022. pic.twitter.com/UX0fj3LygM — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 30, 2019

Hoeness said: "We are convinced that we have found in Oliver Kahn the perfect solution looking into the future for the position of chairman of Bayern Munich.

"Oliver was an important player in the history of our club."

Bayern, who are in Tottenham's group in the Champions League, also signed legendary striker Robert Lewandowski to a new contract on Thursday.