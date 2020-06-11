Alan McInally's Bundesliga Predictions: Bayern to continue to set pace

Ivan Perisic opened the scoring for Bayern against Eintracht Frankfurt

Alan McInally returns with his Bundesliga predictions ahead of Saturday's action. Can Bayern make it 10 wins in a row?

Bayern Munich 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach (9/1 with Sky Bet)

There are a few problems for Bayern. There is no Thomas Muller or Robert Lewandowski with suspensions. Serge Gnabry has a back problem but he could be back, so it may be an opportunity for Joshua Zirkzee. The back four and holding midfielders will be the same. Ivan Perisic and Kingsley Coman can do a decent job too.

Borussia Monchengladbach have been scoring goals and Marcus Thuram has been as prominent as anyone in the Bundesliga following the restart. Lars Stindl is on every set-piece and his delivery is excellent, and Florian Neuhaus is decent in midfield.

Freiburg won 1-0 against Gladbach last week, and they will come up short again here against Bayern despite their absentees. Gladbach have had a good season, but it will depend on other results as to whether they remain in that fourth spot. Tread carefully with this one.

Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-4 Borussia Dortmund (16/1 with Sky Bet)

I think Dusseldorf are gone. They earned a late point at Hoffenheim, which was not enough. This is going to be one too far and Dortmund will be too strong for them here. There is still no Marco Reus but Erling Haaland could return. It will be a great result for Dortmund but for Mainz and Union Berlin too, who will be looking over their shoulders for Dusseldorf's result.

Emre Can scored the only goal in Dortmund's win over Hertha Berlin

Hertha Berlin 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Hertha Berlin played well against Dortmund. It shows you how well Bruno Labbadia has Hertha organised. It was a narrow defeat and he will have been disappointed his side did not get on the scoresheet. Home and away form does not seem to bother Hertha.

Frankfurt are their opposition, and they had a go against Bayern Munich in the second half of the German Cup in the week, but they will need to play better. Matheus Cunha will be back for Hertha and he is a big player for them. He has popped up with a couple since the break.

With Frankfurt, Bas Dost should be in line to start, and Adi Hutter will be looking for the same performance for the whole 90 minutes that he saw in spells against Bayern. You cannot dismiss the form of Hertha at the minute - they will keep the fight for sixth going with this result.

This is sixth against eighth. Freiburg could reduce the gap to their opponents to just one point, with Freiburg on 41 and Wolfsburg on 45. Freiburg, I said a few weeks ago, should have done better than the table suggests, but they have not had a great start since the break.

Nils Petersen scored a 58th-minute winner for Freiburg against Borussia Monchengladbach

I thought their results would have been better. Christian Gunter and Luca Waldschmidt are talents, but there will be goals in this. Wolfsburg have Wout Weghorst back, who scored the winner against Werder Bremen, while Daniel Ginczek will be dangerous for the hosts too.

Wolfsburg will only just keep Freiburg at bay, and will probably be happy with a point. Hoffenheim have a difficult game on Friday against RB Leipzig. I am going to have to sit on the fence with this one.

Paderborn 1-0 Werder Bremen (11/1 with Sky Bet)

How can I back Werder Bremen here? They looked so poor, and were beat by Wolfsburg, and they have simply not been good enough in their last couple of games. Paderborn won the reverse fixture, but there is so much riding on this for Werder Bremen, who are such an historic German club. The good thing for them is that Dusseldorf play Dortmund.

I have no idea who is going to score goals for Werder Bremen - they do not look as though they have a threat. Wolfsburg sauntered to a 1-0 victory last weekend, but I am going to give Paderborn the benefit of the doubt here. Every time i have seen Werder, they look like they are already down, so this is going to be a terrible result for them again.

Cologne 2-1 Union Berlin (8/1 with Sky Bet)

This will be a really good game. Union Berlin have been a bit unlucky, and they should have got the points against Schalke. Cologne took the lead in the 85th minute against Augsburg and could not hold on. Anthony Modeste has scored a couple of goals off the bench, and Jhon Cordoba has looked dangerous too.

I think this will be a genuinely good game. Cologne will try to win this to make sure they are safe, but they were beaten in the reverse fixture. Cologne will make sure they are a Bundesliga side next year and make sure they cannot be caught. Union Berlin may be in trouble but they will not be good enough to get something out of this.

