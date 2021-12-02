Bundesliga crowds limited to 15,000 as restrictions reintroduced amid rising Covid cases in Germany

Bundesliga matches are to be limited to 50% attendance and a maximum of 15,000 fans due to reintroduced Covid restrictions in Germany.

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor Olaf Scholz agreed a number of measures with the leaders of the country's 16 states, including the reduction of fans at outdoor and indoor sports events.

Bundesliga stadiums, which had mostly been operating on near-full capacity this season, must now reduce their crowds to minimise the risk of infection.

"A temporary limit on the number of fans in the stadium is understandable," German Football League chief Christian Seifert said.

"The DFL hopes that this decision by the federal government and the states leads to an improvement of the pandemic situation."

It means this weekend's games, including Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich on Saturday, will be affected.

German authorities fear a fourth wave of Covid risks overwhelming intensive care units: more than 73,000 new infections and 388 deaths were recorded on Thursday.

