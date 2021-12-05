Juventus beat Genoa as Massimiliano Allegri brings up 250th Serie A victory - Euro round-up

Juan Cuadrado scored directly from a corner as Juventus comfortably beat struggling Genoa 2-0 to rise to fifth place in Serie A in coach Massimiliano Allegri's 250th Serie A victory.

Cuadrado struck a high, inswinging delivery into the far top corner after eight minutes to put Juve in front in unorthodox circumstances before Paulo Dybala wrapped up all three points with a late strike.

It was the eighth goal to be scored direct from a corner in Serie A since 2010, but bizarrely it was the second of the weekend after Hakan Calhanoglu's effort for Inter Milan in a 3-0 win at Roma on Saturday.

The win sees Juve move to 27 points, seven behind Atalanta in fourth as Allegri became the second manager in the three-points-for-a-win era to reach 250 league victories after Carlo Ancelotti on 275, with 150 of them coming while in charge of Juve.

Andriy Shevchenko's wait for his first win as Genoa coach goes on, with the Ukrainian's side still 18th with 10 points.

Wins for Lazio and Verona

Ciro Immobile scored twice as Lazio comfortably won 3-1 at Sampdoria, despite playing the final quarter of the match with 10 men.

Lazio dominated from the start at Sampdoria and were 3-0 up by half-time following Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's early opener and Immobile's double.

However, Milinkovic-Savic was sent off in the 67th minute after two yellow cards in quick succession, but Sampdoria only managed to pull one goal back in the final minute through Manolo Gabbiadini.

The win sees Lazio move level with city rivals Roma and nine points behind Atalanta in fourth.

Venezia appeared to be on their way to a comfortable victory after going 3-0 up inside 28 minutes but Hellas Verona fought back and went on to win 4-3.

Things appeared to be going to plan for the home side at half-time but the match turned shortly after the hour when Venezia defender Pietro Ceccaroni, who had scored the opener, was sent off for a desperate goal line clearance using his arm.

Gianluca Caprari converted the penalty to reduce the deficit to 3-2 as the Venezia forward had earlier headed into his own net.

Verona ended up their three-goal lead in the space of 15 minutes as Giovanni Simeone levelled in the 67th.

He then scored the winner five minutes from time with a superb strike from 20 yards into the top corner.

Sassuolo also produced a fight back, from two goals down, to draw 2-2 at Spezia.

Giacomo Raspadori scored twice in the second half for Sassuolo.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina moved into fifth after winning 3-2 at Bologna.

La Liga: Rayo Vallecano's impressive home run continues

Rayo Vallecano's impressive run at home in La Liga continued Sunday with a 1-0 win over Espanyol.

An own-goal by Espanyol defender Leandro Cabrera early in the second half gave Rayo their seventh win in eight matches at Vallecas Stadium.

The victory left Rayo in sixth place, while Espanyol sit in 11th.

Elsewhere, Valencia beat Celta Vigo 2-1 to secure only a second win in their last 12 league matches.

The victory in Vigo moved the team up to eighth place.

Celta, who are 14th, continue to struggle at home, with six losses, two draws and just one win.

Bottom side Levante remain the only winless team in La Liga this season after a 0-0 draw against Osasuna.

Finally, Elche won 3-1 at home against Cadiz to end a seven-match winless streak in the league.

However, it was the third straight loss for 18th-placed Cadiz.

Bundesliga: Freiburg's record victory

Freiburg secured their biggest-ever Bundesliga win with a 6-0 demolition of Borussia Monchengladbach.

There were six different scorers as everything worked in the first 37 minutes for Freiburg, who ended a three-game losing run in style to move back up to fourth.

Maximilian Eggestein opened the scoring in the second minute, Kevin Schade added another goal two minutes later and Philipp Lienhart made it 3-0 in the 12th minute.

Nicolas Hofler got the fourth goal in the 19th minute, six minutes before setting up Lucas Holer for the fifth.

Gladbach coach Adi Hutter reacted with two substitutions around the half-hour mark, but it did little to change his teams fortunes.

Vincenzo Grifo set up Nico Schlotterbeck for the sixth and final goal in the 37th minute.

Hertha Berlin's gamble on a new coach showed some promising signs as the team fought back to earn a 2-2 draw at Stuttgart.

In Tayfun Korkuts first game in charge, Stevan Jovetic scored twice for the visitors to claim a point and stay just ahead of 15th-place Stuttgart in the table.