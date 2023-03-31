Philipp Lahm interview: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga showdown without Julian Nagelsmann

The stage is set for a season-defining Klassiker as Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Former Bayern captain Philipp Lahm knows all about the fixture, sharing his views on that as well as Julian Nagelsmann, Jude Bellingham, Pep Guardiola and Harry Kane in this Q&A...

What makes Bayern Munich versus Borussia Dortmund such a special rivalry?

"I think it is about the history. The two most successful clubs in Germany and also right now this is first against second in the Bundesliga. The last 10 titles have gone to Bayern, 2011 and 2012 went to Dortmund. They are the two strongest teams. That is the reason why we call it the German Klassiker."

What are your memories of the 2013 Champions League final between the two clubs?

"It was the most important Klassiker because it was the Champions League final with two German clubs. It is like Barca against Real or Milan against Inter.

"At this time, Bayern is the top dog and Dortmund is the challenger. But Dortmund had won the championship in 2011 and 2012 so it was very important not to lose the Champions League final in 2013.

"They had also beaten us in 2012 in the German Cup final so the pressure on us was very high for our generation. But it was a great and very important final for us at Bayern Munich."

Do you think that elevated the rivalry in the eyes of the world?

"For sure, it is the biggest stage in club football. I think it was the first time that two German teams were in the final. It was very important. Also, for the German players, the experience we had was very important for the national team at the World Cup in 2014."

What other matches against Dortmund stand out in your career?

"In a negative way, the 2012 cup final. We lost 5-2. As a captain at Bayern Munich, when you grew up there, you always have to win. This mindset is very important. So when you lose like that it was shocking. But it was also I think a game changer.

"We lost the championship, the cup final and after that the Champions League. After that, we focused even more on the essentials after this horrible year."

Can Dortmund beat Bayern this time?

"Dortmund is in a very strong phase. I think, for the whole Bundesliga, it is very good that Dortmund has this period and it is very close at the top. I think that is important for the Bundesliga.

"Because of this phase, Dortmund have confidence. They will come to Munich to win. That is important. But I know Munich. In these top matches, they have the experience and the players. So we will see. I am looking forward to it."

What are your thoughts on Bayern sacking Julian Nagelsmann?

"For me, it was a surprise because it was only 18 to 20 months ago that Munich gave him a five-year contract. They believed in him. He is a very promising young coach. But also for Bayern Munich their decision is always strong because they want to win and if they see something goes wrong they act.

"It is not easy for me to speak about the work that he was doing from the outside. But the time was too short, I think. For a coach to develop something in the club, it was too short. The top coaches need time. If I look at Pep [Guardiola] or to [Jurgen] Klopp at Liverpool, he needed time. More than 10, 12, 15 months."

Bayern have drawn Manchester City in the Champions League…

"It is a quarter-final in the Champions League that has two top teams. That is normal, I think, in the quarter-final. But if you play against your former coach it is special, for sure. Everyone knows Pep's own signature, I would say. After a few months, you see the Pep style in the team with a lot of ball possession. And the positioning of the players is special."

Do you think it is fair that some will say Pep Guardiola has failed if he does not win the Champions League?

"I think it is not about fairness. It is the curse of his success. He won four Premier League titles in five years. It is unbelievable. Everyone asks whether he can win the Champions League outside of Barcelona. I think he will win the Champions League in the future, but maybe when everyone says he will never win it again. Maybe then it will happen."

What do you think of Harry Kane being linked with Bayern?

"Harry Kane is a game-changing centre-forward, a clear No 9 but also with technical skills. He is a very good striker. I think he would really be an outstanding fit for Bayern Munich. For this position, Bayern has always had very good international strikers like Robert Lewandowski so we will see. I am looking forward to seeing what will happen."

And has Jude Bellingham impressed you?

"Firstly, he is a very good talented player but he also has the responsibility for the club, for the team. I think he is an outstanding talent.

"What I also think is important for these top guys is to play week after week at a top club and Dortmund are a top team, they play in the Champions League all the time and are fighting for the championship. I am happy that the Bundesliga always has talented young players."

Where is the next Bundesliga superstar coming from?

"The normal places. Bellingham, Jamal Musiala. A German player who was injured is Florian Wirtz, a very young player at Bayer Leverkusen, very good talent. But as I said it is a characteristic of the Bundesliga to have many talented young players."

How about Union Berlin's success. Can you explain it?

"It is always discipline, discipline. That is the most important thing for Union Berlin. They work hard against the ball. And they have very good standards. That is the combination."

Thoughts on Xabi Alonso's work at Leverkusen?

"Firstly, I enjoyed playing with him and standing together with him on the pitch because he understands football. It was so good to play with him with his experience on the pitch. And now he has that same passion, the same things he learned as a player, as a coach."

Who is the next great full-back in world football?

"It is hard to say one name. I think the most important thing is to play at the highest level over years. That is very important. Then, you are a top player at a high level if you can improve but also play every week at a top level.

"We will see who will be the next best full-back, but if I look back, Cafu and [Bixente] Lizarazu played for 20 years in this position. They had big experience in this position with their clubs and also their national team. I think that is very important."

