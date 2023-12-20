 Skip to content
Live

FREE BUNDESLIGA STREAM: Watch every goal from Bayern Munich's trip to Wolfsburg and all of Wednesday's Bundesliga games

Watch all the goals from Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen vs Bochum and more with the Bundesliga Goal Arena, showcasing every strike as it goes in from Wednesday night's games in Germany

Wednesday 20 December 2023 18:58, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

GOAL ARENA! | The Bundesliga Konferenz

Don't miss a moment of Wednesday night's biggest moments in the Bundesliga, with all of the big chances, crunching tackles and, most importantly, every goal from the evening's six games live and free on the Bundesliga Goal Arena, live on Sky Sports.

Goal Arena will keep you up to date with all the goings on from around the German top flight. Ahead of kick-off, there will be a run down of the line-ups and team news.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Bayern Munich remained in second spot after Harry Kane scored twice in a comfortable 3-0 win over VFB Stuttgart

Once the football gets under way, you will know exactly what's going on and where with a live table and up-to-the-minute score lines, while also seeing every big moment for yourself first hand.

The five games featuring on Wednesday's broadcast are (kick-offs all 7.30pm):

Also See:

Trending

  • Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich
  • Bayer Leverkusen vs Bochum
  • Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach
  • Heidenheim vs Freiburg
  • Stuttgart vs Augsburg

The live stream will appear here from 7.20pm on Wednesday - come back then to keep on top of all the action.

Win £1,000,000 with Super 6!
Win £1,000,000 with Super 6!

Super 6 is back for the 23/24 season with £1,000,000 on the line and more ways to win. Play for free.
Live

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, World Darts Championship and more