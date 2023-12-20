FREE BUNDESLIGA STREAM: Watch every goal from Bayern Munich's trip to Wolfsburg and all of Wednesday's Bundesliga games

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player GOAL ARENA! | The Bundesliga Konferenz

Don't miss a moment of Wednesday night's biggest moments in the Bundesliga, with all of the big chances, crunching tackles and, most importantly, every goal from the evening's six games live and free on the Bundesliga Goal Arena, live on Sky Sports.

Goal Arena will keep you up to date with all the goings on from around the German top flight. Ahead of kick-off, there will be a run down of the line-ups and team news.

Once the football gets under way, you will know exactly what's going on and where with a live table and up-to-the-minute score lines, while also seeing every big moment for yourself first hand.

The five games featuring on Wednesday's broadcast are (kick-offs all 7.30pm):

Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bochum

Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Heidenheim vs Freiburg

Stuttgart vs Augsburg

The live stream will appear here from 7.20pm on Wednesday - come back then to keep on top of all the action.