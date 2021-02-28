Christian Gross: Schalke boss sacked after just two months in charge of Bundesliga club

Former Tottenham boss Christian Gross has been sacked as head coach of Schalke.

Gross had only been in charge at the Bundesliga club for two months and was dismissed along with three other senior club staff.

Schalke are bottom of the German top flight and nine points from safety with 11 matches remaining.

His last match in charge was a 5-1 defeat at Stuttgart on Saturday.

Gross, 66, was Schalke's fourth coach of a turbulent season.

The first managerial casualty of the campaign was former Huddersfield boss David Wagner, who was sacked after his side conceded 11 goals in their opening two games of the campaign.

Image: David Wagner lost his job at Schalke shortly after the start of the season

They were thrashed 8-0 by last season's champions Bayern Munich and then suffered a 3-1 loss against Werder Bremen.

Gross was appointed on December 27 with the team still struggling after two more coaches came and went and oversaw their only Bundesliga victory of the season, a 4-0 win over Hoffenheim in January.

The Swiss has managed a number of clubs during his career, including Tottenham, who he joined in November 1997.