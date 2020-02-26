Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski to miss Chelsea second leg with injury

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski scored against Chelsea but was injured in the game

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowksi has been ruled out for four weeks after injuring his knee in the win over Chelsea.

The Polish forward scored in Bayern's 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge the Champions League last-16 match between the sides.

He also set up Serge Gnabry's goals as Bayern ran out comfortable winners in Tuesday's first leg.

However, tests conducted by club doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt on Lewandowski following his return from London revealed "a fracture of the tibia at his left-knee joint", a statement on Bayern's website said.

It continued: "After 10 days of being immobilised in plaster, build-up training will begin. The total downtime will be around four weeks."

ℹ️ @lewy_official has been ruled out for four weeks after suffering a knee injury against @ChelseaFC yesterday. #ComeBackStronger, Lewy! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/rzRSdUHZKf — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 26, 2020

Chelsea visit the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, March 10 and face a daunting task if they are to turn the tie around and reach the quarter-finals, although Lewandowski's likely absence from the encounter in Munich provides a welcome boost.

Former Borussia Dortmund forward Lewandowski has scored 39 goals across all competitions for Bundesliga leaders Bayern this season, bringing his tally for the Champions League this term to 11 with his effort - assisted by Alphonso Davies - against Frank Lampard's side on Tuesday night.

Lewandowksi boasts one of the best goalscoring records in European football, the 31-year-old having recently moved past 400 goals in a glittering club career.

He recently revealed in an interview with The Guardian that he had almost signed for Manchester United when he left Dortmund.