Bayern Munich players waive 20 per cent of wages in support of club staff

Robert Lewandowski and his wife have donated 1m euros in the fight against the new coronavirus

Bayern Munich's players have opted to waive 20 per cent of their salaries in response to football's ongoing suspension.

Sky in Germany reports that the entire squad will accept reduced wages for the foreseeable future to help support other club staff while the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Some of Bayern's high-profile players have already announced their own responses to the health crisis, Robert Lewandowski revealing at the weekend he and his wife have donated 1m euros to the fight against the disease.

Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, meanwhile, have started a fund called We Kick Corona, each contributing 500,000 euros of their own money.

The fund, which has already reached 2.5m euros, will be made available to charities and social institutions.

"Everyone can help, both in small and large ways," Kimmich said at the weekend.

"Only if we stand together now, show reason and responsibility and are there for each other can we make it out of this crisis."