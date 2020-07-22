Leroy Sane says he learnt a lot from Pep Guardiola at Man City

Leroy Sane says there is no animosity between him and Pep Guardiola after his move to Bayern Munich from Manchester City.

The German international completed the move to the Bundesliga champions, which was almost a year in the making, earlier this month.

Sane was linked with a return to his native Germany last summer but a serious knee injury during the Community Shield with Liverpool scuppered the chance.

After making just one substitute appearance against Burnley following the Premier League restart, the 24-year-old made the move to Bayern before the end of the season having turned down a new contract to stay in Manchester after nearly two years of talks.

Sane told Bild: "Our relationship is good. There was never a point when one of us was fed up with the other. I'm grateful for everything he's taught me. Pep Guardiola has helped me to reach a very high level.

The former Man City forward has begun training with Bayern Munich

"He's very meticulous and wants to help the players progress every day. In terms of his tactics, he's persistent - but that's a positive thing which helped me.

"We even lived in the same building, so we saw each other regularly."

Despite already making the move to Munich, Sane will have to wait until the start of the 2020/21 season to make his debut.

Before that, Bayern still need to complete their 2019/20 Champions League campaign which begins with a last-16 second leg with Chelsea at the Allianz Arena on August 8, leading 3-0 from their first leg in London in February.

Barring a huge upset in Germany, Bayern Munich will then travel to Lisbon for their quarter-final against either Napoli or Barcelona on August 14.

