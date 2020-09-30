Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund to clinch the German Super Cup, while Real Madrid and Inter Milan also win

The stories from Wednesday's action across Europe, including more silverware for Bayern Munich and league wins for Real Madrid and Inter Milan...

Bayern win German Super Cup

Bayern Munich got back to winning ways after surviving a Borussia Dortmund comeback to clinch the German Super Cup on Wednesday.

The Champions League holders had been humbled 4-1 by Hoffenheim on Sunday but took the lead through Corentin Tolisso's close-range finish before Thomas Muller doubled their advantage with a header.

But Dortmund fought back with Erling Haaland teeing up Julian Brandt before scoring himself in the 55th minute to level the scores.

Bayern were not to be denied, though, and Joshua Kimmich hit the winner eight minutes from time in odd circumstances, deflecting the ball home after his initial shot had been pushed out by Dortmund 'keeper Marwin Hitz.

The result means Bayern have already picked up two trophies this season, adding the German Super Cup to the European Super Cup they secured with an extra-time win over Sevilla last week.

La Liga

Vinicius Junior stepped off the bench to maintain Real Madrid's unbeaten start to the season with a 1-0 win over Real Valladolid.

Federico Valverde and Luka Jovic had gone close for the hosts during a goalless first half but Vinicius finished clinically from six yards out on 65 minutes.

Elsewhere in La Liga, Luis Suarez was unable to find a way through for Atletico Madrid as they were held to a 0-0 at Huesca, but Villarreal beat Alaves 3-1 to maintain their spot in fourth, level on points with leaders Getafe, second-placed Valencia and Real Madrid in third. Elsewhere, Elche won at Eibar 1-0.

Serie A

Romelu Lukaku was at the double for Inter Milan as they continued their perfect start to the season with a 5-2 win at Benevento. Gianluca Caprari, Achraf Hakimi and Lautaro Martinez also found the net for Inter.

Two games in, Atalanta are also keeping pace with Antonio Conte's side after skipper Papu Gomez scored twice in their 4-1 win at Lazio. Napoli currently sit top of Serie A on goal difference.