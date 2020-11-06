David Alaba: Liverpool and Man City set for January frustration with defender keen on Bayern Munich stay

Liverpool and Manchester City among top European clubs interested in David Alaba; Defender wants to stay at Bayern Munich despite public contract dispute; Inter Milan, Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus also keen on Alaba

Friday 6 November 2020 15:06, UK

Bayern defender David Alaba is out of contract at the end of the season and has attracted interest from a number of Europe&#39;s top clubs including Liverpool and Manchester City
Manchester City and Liverpool look set to be frustrated if they attempt to land Bayern Munich contract rebel David Alaba in January.

Earlier this week, Bayern president Herbert Hainer told Bayerischer Rundfunk that negotiations over a new deal for Alaba had ceased, with the player now in the final year of his current contract.

A source close to the player told Sky Sports News: "David is not considering any other clubs at this stage. He is focussing a hundred per cent on Bayern."

Sky Sports News reported in August, Alaba had rejected the €15m-a-year deal Bayern have offered.

Despite his ongoing public contract dispute with Bayern, the Austria international plans to remain at the Allianz Arena until the end of this season.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer says contract negotiations between the club and Alaba have stalled
The versatile defender has been attracting a lot of interest from the Premier League, including from Liverpool and City.

City tried to lure Alaba to Manchester this summer and had hoped to include him as part of the deal which saw Leroy Sane move to Munich.

Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are also understood to be keen on signing the 28-year old.

