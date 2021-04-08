Jerome Boateng: Bayern Munich confirm defender will leave club this summer when his contract expires

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng will leave the Bundesliga club in the summer after 10 years at the Allianz Arena; Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic: "That was a joint decision of the club management and the coach was also involved"

Thursday 8 April 2021 11:42, UK

AP - Jerome Boateng will leave Bayern Munich in the summer
Image: Jerome Boateng will leave Bayern Munich in the summer

Jerome Boateng will leave Bayern Munich in the summer after a decade at the club, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed.

The 32-year-old's deal at the Allianz Arena runs out at the end of the season and he will be able to sign for another club on a free transfer.

"Jerome's contract expires in the summer. It will not be extended," Salihamidzic told Sky in Germany before Bayern's clash against PSG in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

"That was a joint decision of the club management and the coach was also involved. I explained that to Jerome and he was very understanding. He leaves through a big door - hopefully with titles."

AP - Boateng in action against PSG
Image: Boateng in action against PSG

David Alaba will also leave Bayern in the summer upon the expiry of his contract but the German champions have already secured the arrival of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano for next season.

Trending

Boateng has played 31 games for Bayern this season, scoring two goals for the Bundesliga leaders.

Hansi Flick, Bayern Munich (AP) 0:42
Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick believes his side were unlucky to lose to PSG and insists they 'dominated' their Champions League quarter-final first leg

He originally signed for Bayern in 2011 from Manchester City and has won 21 trophies during his time in Germany, twice securing a league, cup and Champions League treble.

Also See:

Bayern are the current holders of the Champions League but face a battle to progress after losing their quarter-final first leg 3-2 against PSG on Wednesday.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get More from Sky Cinema

Get Sky Sports