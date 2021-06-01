Karl-Heinz Rummenigge to step down early as Bayern Munich chairman

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is stepping down as Bayern Munich chairman six month earlier than anticipated.

Rummenigge was due to leave the Bundesliga champions at the end of 2021 but has brought forward his departure to June 30.

Former Bayern and Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn will take over from Rummenigge, who has been on Bayern's board for almost 30 years.

Rummenigge is reported to have argued for the change to be made early to avoid a 2021-22 season being split under two different leaders.

"A hugely successful era is coming to an end at FC Bayern," a club statement said.

"At his own request and in close consultation with president and supervisory board chairman Herbert Hainer and the supervisory board, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge will retire from his position as CEO of FC Bayern München AG with effect from 30 June 2021."

The 65-year-old also played for Bayern for 10 years and made 95 appearances for West Germany, winning the European Championship in 1980.

Image: Rummenigge has enjoyed unprecedented success with Bayern in recent years

He is the last member of the trio, along with Beckenbauer and former longtime president Uli Hoeness, who turned Bayern into a European and domestic sporting and financial powerhouse, to leave the club.

"Strategically it is the most logical time to do it," Rummenigge said. "It is the end of the fiscal year and the start of a new coaching team.

"It is a departure filled with satisfaction and pride that I hand over the club that is intact on a sporting level as well as financially and structurally."

Rummenigge has enjoyed unprecedented success with Bayern in recent years, with the club winning 14 of the last 19 league titles since the 2002-03 season.

They have also won nine straight league titles after clinching the Bundesliga crown last month. Bayern also won six domestic and international titles in 2019-20, including the Champions League and club World Cup.