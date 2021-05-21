Hansi Flick: Bayern Munich boss close to replacing Joachim Low as Germany boss

Outgoing Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick admitted he is close to replacing Joachim Low as Germany boss after the European Championships in the summer.

The 56-year-old has guided Bayern to seven titles during his spell as head coach, including two Bundesliga titles and last season's Champions League, but told Bayern in April that he wanted to leave at the end of the campaign.

Flick is considered to be the front-runner to take over from outgoing Germany boss Joachim Low, who he worked alongside as assistant manager from 2006 to 2014, when they clinched World Cup glory in Brazil.

Flick has suggested that an announcement could be close concerning the prospect of him becoming Germany's next manager later this summer.

"It is as it always is: I don't comment on any requests I might get," Flick said on Friday.

"But this much is clear: I have spoken with the DFB [German Football Association]. That's what I can tell you. And everyone knows how I feel about the national squad.

Image: Hansi Flick guided Bayern Munich to the German domestic treble last season

"But there are things that have to be managed. Right now it is about details. And when everything is done, there might be a quick announcement.

"At the moment, however, I've put my focus on Augsburg."

Germany named a 26-man squad for the Euros earlier this week, with Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels recalled to the side for the first time since the 2018 World Cup.

Image: Joachim Low and Hansi Flick won the World Cup together back in 2014

Premier League quintet Robin Koch (Leeds), Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner (all Chelsea) and Ilkay Gundogan (Man City) are included while former England U21 international Jamal Musiala, who chose to represent Germany instead at the end of last year, was also called-up by Low.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann will take over in the dugout at the Allianz Arena ahead of the start of next season after he signed a lucrative five-year contract with Bayern worth €25m including bonuses as compensation.

The 33-year-old steered Leipzig to the Champions League semi-finals last season and they are set to finish the campaign as runners-up behind Bayern.