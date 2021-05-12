Erling Haaland: Bayern Munich signing Borussia Dortmund striker this summer 'unthinkable', says Oliver Kahn

Erling Haaland joining Bayern Munich this summer is "unthinkable", according to the club's future CEO Oliver Kahn.

Norway striker Haaland, who is under contract at Borussia Dortmund until 2024, has scored 53 goals for the Bundesliga club since his move from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

A host of Europe's top clubs have been linked with a move for Haaland, but Kahn has ruled out Bayern joining the race for the 20-year-old, with Robert Lewandowski still at the club.

In an interview with Sport Bild, Bayern board member Kahn, who will succeed Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as chairman and CEO in 2020, said: "Sorry, anyone who talks about it does not understand the situation.

"A package that costs more than 100 million euros is currently unthinkable for FC Bayern.

"Robert Lewandowski still has a two-year contract here and his performance is beyond question - he has 39 Bundesliga goals. That's why we don't have to worry about Haaland today."

Bayern won a record-extending ninth consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday.