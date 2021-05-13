Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund. German DFB Cup Final.

Olympiastadion.

RB Leipzig 1

  • D Olmo (71st minute)

Borussia Dortmund 4

  • J Sancho (5th minute, 46th minute)
  • E Haaland (28th minute, 87th minute)

RB Leipzig 1-4 Borussia Dortmund: Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland both score twice in DFB Cup final hammering

Report as England winger Jadon Sancho nets a double and brings up his eighth goal in his last 10 games as Borussia Dortmund lift their fifth DFB Cup with a fifth consecutive victory, beating RB Leipzig; Erling Haaland is also on target twice as he approaches 40 club goals this season

Thursday 13 May 2021 22:01, UK

Jadon Sancho has now scored eight goals in 10 games after a slow start to the season
Image: Jadon Sancho has now scored eight goals in 10 games after a slow start to the season

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland scored two goals apiece to crush RB Leipzig 4-1 and lift the German Cup at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

England winger Sancho curled a superb shot into the top corner in the fifth minute and added another with a quick break on the stroke of half-time after Haaland, back from injury, powered into the box and flicked the ball past 'keeper Peter Gulacsi.

Dortmund were brutally efficient in the first half, scoring with each of their three shots on target.

Erling Haaland scored his 37th and 38th goals of the season in Dortmund&#39;s big win
Image: Erling Haaland scored his 37th and 38th goals of the season in Dortmund's big win

Leipzig launched a late attempt at a comeback, pulling a goal back with a thundering drive from Dani Olmo in the 71st minute and coming agonisingly close to a second four minutes later after a mistake from Sancho.

Sancho, who appears likely to leave Dortmund at the end of the season, wasted a golden chance to complete his hat-trick before Norway international Haaland, also a major transfer target, rifled in his second goal.

It was Dortmund's fifth German Cup triumph and their first since 2017, while Leipzig missed out again on winning their first silverware.

Leipzig, beaten 3-2 by Dortmund in the league on Saturday, have lost in the final twice in the last three years and their coach Julian Nagelsmann is departing for Bayern Munich next season.

