Joshua Kimmich: Bayern Munich defender out until 2022 with lung problem following coronavirus infection

Joshua Kimmich says he is "doing well" but will not play for Bayern Munich until next year due to a lung problem suffered as a result of coronavirus.

The 26-year-old, who said in October he was not vaccinated against Covid-19, tested positive last month and his quarantine period ended on Wednesday.

Kimmich missed the 2-1 defeat to Augsburg after having to isolate because of coming into contact with someone who was positive. He then sat out of victories against Armina Bielefeld and Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, as well as wins over Dynamo Kiev and Barcelona in the Champions League due to the virus.

Bayern have revealed Kimmich will be unavailable until the New Year as he continues with his recovery.

The Germany international posted on Instagram: "I'm doing well and yesterday I got over the really long quarantine period. I'm eager to get going again and be with the team.

"However, I still have to be patient for a while, as I'm not yet allowed to put full weight on my body due to a slight infiltration in my lungs.

"I'll be watching the remaining three games this year from the couch and then we'll be attacking together again in January."

Speaking to Sky Germany two months ago, Kimmich revealed he had not received his first coronavirus jab due to scepticism over a lack of long-term research into vaccines, but also said there was a "very good chance" he will get one.

"I have concerns about the lack of long-term studies," he said. "I am of course aware of my responsibility. I follow all hygiene measures and get tested every two to three days. Everyone should make the decision for themselves."

Kimmich will be absent from Julian Nagelsmann's side's upcoming fixtures versus Mainz (December 11), Stuttgart (December 14), live on Sky Sports, and Wolfsburg (December 17) prior to the Bundesliga's winter break.

Nagelsmann tested positive for the virus in October but recovered fully after four games out and made a return to the dugout for their 5-2 win over Benfica at the start of November.

When asked last month about some of his squad not yet receiving their jabs, Nagelsmann said: "The players who are not vaccinated understand that the risk of missing games or training sessions is much greater as an unvaccinated person than as a vaccinated person."

Bayern topped Group E in the Champions League with six wins from six and lead Dortmund by four points at the top of the Bundesliga heading into Saturday's clash with Mainz at the Allianz Arena.

Bundesliga matches are to be limited to 50 per cent attendances and a maximum of 15,000 fans due to reintroduced Covid restrictions in Germany amid a spike in infections.