Jesse Marsch: RB Leipzig mutually part company with American head coach after five months

RB Leipzig have mutually parted company with head coach Jesse Marsch after five months in charge.

American Marsch, 48, replaced Bayern Munich-bound Julian Nagelsmann in the summer on a two-year contract but leaves Leipzig 11th in the Bundesliga.

Defeat to Union Berlin on Friday was the club's third consecutive league defeat, with Marsch, previously in charge at Leipzig's sister club Red Bull Salzburg, overseeing 21 games in his short tenure.

Assistant coach Achim Beierlorzer will take charge of the team ahead of the home game against Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday, with the German side already knocked out of the European cup competition.

Image: Manchester City beat RB Leipzig 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium in September

Leipzig say an announcement on Marsch's successor will be announced in the "near future".

"I am very grateful to be part of the Red Bull family and to have been given this opportunity," Marsch said in a club statement.

"Up until the very end, I remained hopeful that after a troubled start to the season and inconsistent performances, we would find more cohesion and stability as a group and turn our fortunes around.

"Unfortunately, we didn't manage to do that - after a discussion with Oliver Mintzlaff, we came to the joint decision to make a change in the coaching position."

Mintzlaff added: "Unfortunately, the development we were hoping for and the results needed to achieve our goals for the season have not been achieved."