Hertha Berlin sack goalkeeping coach Zsolt Petry over migration, LGBT comments

Hertha Berlin goalkeeping coach Zsolt Petry has been dismissed following comments he made about migrants and LGBT+ people in a Hungarian newspaper; the club says the comments went against its position on diversity and inclusion; Petry says he regrets what he said

Hertha Berlin have sacked their goalkeeping coach Zsolt Petry over comments he made about migrants and LGBT+ people in a Hungarian newspaper.

The Bundesliga club said that while they were satisfied with the work of former Hungary international Petry, his comments went against the club's positions on diversity and inclusion.

"The comments made overall do not reflect the values of Hertha," said club CEO Carsten Schmidt. "We thank Zsolt Petry for the work done and wish him all the best in the future."

Petry, who had been at the club since 2015, had criticised European migration policies in an interview with the Magyar Nemzet newspaper, saying Europe was a "Christian continent."

"I cannot understand how Europe could morally sink so low," he was quoted as saying.

The 54-year-old also said he could not understand why Hungary international and RB Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi had recently spoken in support of LGBT+ rights.

Gulacsi posted on his social media accounts in February to say he stands "for rainbow families", after a law was passed in his homeland that bars unmarried couples from adopting children. With equal marriage banned in Hungary, the adoption law effectively prevents LGBT+ people from starting families.

Petry apologised for his comments and accepted the club's decision.

"I want to stress that I am neither homophobic nor against migrants," Petry said in the club statement. "I regret my comment regarding the migration policy, and want to apologise to all those people who seek refuge with us."

Petry won 38 caps for Hungary from 1988 to 1996 and was named Hungarian Footballer of the Year in 1990.