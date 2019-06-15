Mats Hummels set for Borussia Dortmund return from Bayern Munich

Mats Hummels joined Bayern Munich for €35m three years ago

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels is in advanced talks to make a return to Borussia Dortmund for €30m (£27m), according to Sky in Germany.

World Cup winner Hummels began his career with Bayern before making a move to Dortmund in 2009, following a year on loan there.

In 2016 he returned to the Allianz Arena, having played 309 times for the Schwarzgelben, winning two Bundesliga titles and a German Cup along the way.

The 30-year-old central defender has won seven trophies in his last three seasons with Bayern - including three straight Bundesliga titles.

But Hummels now looks set to leave Munich, with fellow 30-year-old centre-back Jerome Boateng also likely to depart.

Hummels won two Bundelsiga titles under Jurgen Klopp at Dortmund

Boateng is under contract in Bavaria until the end of the 2020/21 season but was last month advised by club president Uli Hoeness to leave Bayern in order to take up a new challenge.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App.

If reading on skysports.com, comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.