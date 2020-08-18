Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho impress in youthful Borussia Dortmund pre-season

Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham have starred for a youthful Dortmund in pre-season

Sky Germany’s Jesco von Eichmann reports from Borussia Dortmund’s pre-season training camp where Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho impressed in a youthful squad.

After two weeks of their training camp in Bad Ragaz, Borussia Dortmund can draw at least one positive conclusion - their youngsters are working well and the club is right on target in their sporting direction.

Training was intense in Switzerland and, for a change, Lucien Favre had a surprising number of players available to him. Usually many national team players would be absent for their summer preparation but, in these Covid-19 times, this year was different.

The atmosphere in the team was good, the level of practice units was amazing and the early results were spot on.

Seventeen goals in two games - 6-0 against SCR Altach and then 11-2 versus Austria Vienna - mean Favre can be more than satisfied with his gang of young rascals.

Dortmund start the season with a highly-talented but extremely young team. Jude Bellingham (17) and Gio Reyna (17) are the youngest but Jadon Sancho (20), Erling Haaland (20) and Mateu Morey (20) are all candidates for regular places and, from November, Youssoufa Moukoko will join them - unbelievably, he is only 15.

Bellingham says he 'loved every minute' of his Dortmund debut, a 6-0 pre-season win over Austrian side SCR Altach

Sancho even mentioned during his time with the media after the Altach game that he was beginning to see himself as a senior member of the squad - remember he only celebrated his 20th birthday in March.

The Winners - Bellingham and Sancho

Jude Bellingham played like he was born in Black and Yellow.

The young Englishman didn't need any time to settle in and was the director in midfield. Despite his age Bellingham has already come a long way and is making Axel Witsel and company look over their shoulders as competition for a place in the XI. Favre wants to build Bellingham up slowly but he is definitely a candidate for a starting spot.

And what about the theatre around Sancho? Was there anything in the transfer poker game?

The much-coveted BVB star didn't show any signs of playing any games with Manchester United. He was highly motivated and in a very good mood in Switzerland. There will be no strike like Ousmane Dembele or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Sancho has taken staying in Dortmund in a positive light and the incredible perspective of the team certainly helped with the decision.

Older stars could lose out

Dortmund did not stay injury-free during the training camp. Dan-Axel Zagadou will miss three weeks with a knee injury and, by then, the Bundesliga will be about to start. In his bid for a regular start he can only watch from the sidelines.

Long-term patient Marco Reus is once again a big loser. Dortmund do not even want to tell people how long he will be out with his tendon problems. Last season he could only play half of the games and his time of suffering appears set to continue.

Reyna could benefit from his absence. Favre thinks the young American is huge and plans to play with him as a No 10. In the friendly matches, Reyna was in excellent shape and he is right at the heart of Favre's youth storm.

Thomas Meunier gave Favre a solid new full-back on the right but on the left the situation is difficult. Nico Schulz did not convince last season and was the same in training camp but there is no replacement due to the Marcel Schmelzer injury. Maybe Raphael Guerreiro plays there again but he is better attacking as a winger.

The Amazing Moukoko

Youssoufa Moukoko was a massive surprise…and he is only 15. Physically he was able to keep up with the professional training sessions and he even scored a few goals in practice matches.

Erling Haaland praised the teenager: "I haven't seen such a good 15-year-old in my life. He's much better than I was when I was 15."

He scored 34 goals in 20 games in the U19 Bundesliga last season and added another nine assists.

The early praise for him is great and from their eighth matchday in the Bundesliga he will be able to play because of his birthday. Dortmund…well they are considering him as a possible back up for Haaland - even at 15!

Also, Dortmund look to add another teenage striker in Reinier from Real Madrid - that was confirmed by Favre. He could be another exciting player who Favre sees as a false nine.

So is it all good?

Well, not quite. Winger alternatives are short in demand and an injury to Sancho, Thorgan Hazard or Guerreiro could not be compensated for at the moment.

Sky Germany's Sascha Bacinski says Dortmund will not sell Manchester United target Jadon Sancho this summer

When Moukoko is 16, and if Reinier signs, then Haaland back up is there (but very young) and Marius Wolf and Felix Passlack will have few opportunities. Both were on loan last season and another loan looks the most likely option for them.