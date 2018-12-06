Eredivisie round-up: Robin van Persie scores for Feyenoord, who stay third with win

Robin van Persie has seven goals in 11 games for Feyenoord this season

Robin Van Persie was on target as Feyenoord secured a 4-1 win against VVV Venlo to move seven points behind PSV in the Eredivisie.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker claimed his team's second goal during a one-sided encounter.

Tonny Vilhena swept Feyenoord into a 28th-minute lead before Van Persie struck five minutes later to leave VVV with a mountain to climb in the second half.

Sam Larsson then put the issue beyond doubt 10 minutes after the restart, and although Tino Susic cut the deficit to 3-1, a second Larsson goal completed the scoring.

Feyenoord remain third in the table, five points behind Ajax and seven adrift of leaders PSV Eindhoven.