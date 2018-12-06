Eredivisie round-up: Robin van Persie scores for Feyenoord, who stay third with win
Last Updated: 06/12/18 9:45pm
Robin Van Persie was on target as Feyenoord secured a 4-1 win against VVV Venlo to move seven points behind PSV in the Eredivisie.
The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker claimed his team's second goal during a one-sided encounter.
Tonny Vilhena swept Feyenoord into a 28th-minute lead before Van Persie struck five minutes later to leave VVV with a mountain to climb in the second half.
Sam Larsson then put the issue beyond doubt 10 minutes after the restart, and although Tino Susic cut the deficit to 3-1, a second Larsson goal completed the scoring.
Feyenoord remain third in the table, five points behind Ajax and seven adrift of leaders PSV Eindhoven.