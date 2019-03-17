Eredivisie round-up: Hirving Lozano ensures PSV take advantage of Ajax loss

Hiving Lozano scored the winner for PSV

Hirving Lozano's late goal gave PSV Eindhoven victory against VVV Venlo on Sunday in what could prove to be a pivotal day in the Eredivisie title race.

PSV struggled to create chances but struck the decisive blow in the 87th minute. Lozano weaved to the edge of the box before sending a low strike into the bottom corner of the net.

The Mexico international's 17th goal of the season ensured PSV would head into the international break top of the table in front of Ajax, with the two sides due to meet next in a fortnight's time.

That clash in Amsterdam is looking like a must-win match for Ajax after they lost 1-0 at AZ Alkmaar later on Sunday.

Having seen PSV win, Erik Ten Hag's team - on a six-match winning streak in all competitions - were under pressure to respond but a Guus Til strike in the second half gave AZ a deserved 1-0 victory, leaving Ajax five points behind PSV with eight games remaining.

It was also 1-0 at Noordlease Stadion where a Lex Immers own goal gave Groningen victory against ADO Den Haag.

PEC Zwolle edged away from immediate relegation trouble and left Excelsior deep in the mire in the process by beating their rivals 2-0, Kingsley Ehizibue and Younes Namli netting the goals in the final 10 minutes.