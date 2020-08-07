Robin van Persie: Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker returns to Feyenoord as coach

Robin Van Persie has re-joined his former club Feyenoord in a coaching position

Robin van Persie has agreed to re-join his former club Feyenoord in a coaching role within head coach Dick Advocaat's backroom team.

In his new position, the 37-year-old will be working closely with Feyenoord's strikers and will take part in his first session with the squad on Friday afternoon.

Born in Rotterdam, Van Persie joined Feyenoord aged 16 and scored 35 goals in 98 Eredivisie appearances during his two spells with the club - 2001-2004 and 2018-2019.

Van Persie and Advocaat previously worked together at Fenerbahce between 2016 and 2017 and in the Netherlands international setup during the veteran coach's short third spell as manager of the national team, as his side failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Van Persie ended his playing career with his boyhood side Feyenoord, featuring in his last game for the club in May 2019

Van Persie scored 50 times in 102 appearances for the Dutch national team and admits he is excited at the prospect of linking up with his former boss again.

Upon his return to De Kuip, Van Persie said: "Dick called me and asked if I wanted to come. And I couldn't turn Dick down. It is not an official position so it's hard for me to give it a title.

"It's a win-win. I'll find out here whether I like doing this and help the staff a bit.

"I was actually going to do this last season but at the end of the day it only happened to a limited degree.

Van Persie, who won the Premier League with Manchester United and the FA Cup at Arsenal, revealed he has enjoyed working as an analyst in England over the past year and having a career break from football.

"Over the past year I've only done things I enjoy. I'm working as an analyst in England, I'm travelling a lot with my family, play a lot of sport. I'll now see if this is something I enjoy," he added.

Dick Advocaat and Robin Van Persie previously worked together at Turkish side Fenerbahce from 2016-17

'I still feel more like a player than a coach. I was involved in discussions as a player and, in this role, I want to create nice things, fun exercises.

"I don't have a single philosophy: all roads lead to Rome."

