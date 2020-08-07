David Silva: Lazio target keen on Italy move, says father

David Silva will leave Manchester City later this month after 10 years with the club

David Silva's father has confirmed the Manchester City midfielder is open to a move to Italy amid speculation linking with him with Lazio.

The 34-year-old is set to play his last game at the Etihad on Friday as Pep Guardiola's side host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie.

Silva will become a free agent at the end of City's Champions League campaign, bringing an end to his 10-year stay in England during which he won 11 major honours.

According to Sky in Italy, Lazio are increasingly confident of reaching an agreement to sign Silva, with positive signs beginning to emerge in a tough round of negotiations.

The player's father, Fernando Silva, believes Lazio is an ideal destination, and revealed his son also turned down an offer of a one-year contract extension at City.

"David had been telling me for some years that he wanted to play at Manchester City for a total of 10 years and then end the cycle there," he told Spanish radio programme El Transistor.

"I told him one day, 'if they're offering you a one-year extension, why don't you take it?' and he told me 'well you take it then!'".

"One day he tells me one thing and the next he tells me another, personally I would like him to remain in Europe and until the transfer window shuts, I can't rule out anything.

"I can confirm that he likes the Italian league and would really enjoy playing in Italy. He told me he could play there until he's 40 years old.

"At the moment, there are many offers and he has to decide, but I'd love it if he signed for Lazio, because even if Rome is quite far away, it'd be a huge opportunity for him.

"I know it's unlikely he'll come back to Spain, as he always tells me to rule out the idea of a return to Valencia."

