NEC Nijmegen vs Vitesse Arnhem: No injuries reported after part of stand collapses while fans celebrate

No injuries have been reported after a small section of a stand partially collapsed following Vitesse Arnhem's 1-0 win at NEC Nijmegen.

Vitesse fans were bouncing up and down in celebration when approximately 35 of them dropped a few feet as the area they were occupying inside the Goffertstadion buckled.

NEC director Wilco van Schalk told Dutch national broadcaster NOS that, according to his information, no-one had been hurt.

Van Schalk said: "There was a container under the stand and that prevented anything more serious."

The mayor of Nijmegen, Hubert Bruls, called for an immediate investigation despite what seems to have been a lucky escape.

Image: The incident happened when Vitesse fans were bouncing up and down after 1-0 win at Goffert Stadium

Also speaking to NOS, Bruls said: "Luckily, as far as we know, nobody was injured. I want an investigation as quickly as possible into what happened here."

Baden Fredriksen had scored the only goal of the game in the 16th minute to lift Vitesse into sixth in the Eredivisie table.