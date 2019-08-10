AZ Alkmaar suffer stadium roof collapse after strong winds

AZ Alkmaar's AFAS Stadium following a partial roof collapse on Saturday

Dutch side AZ Alkmaar suffered a partial roof collapse at their AFAS Stadium on Saturday after strong winds hit the Netherlands.

AZ were not playing at the time and nobody was hurt during the incident at the ground, which opened 13 years ago.

The Eredivisie side's general manager Robert Eenhoorn said: "This surprised us all. We are very shocked but happy that there was no human suffering.

AZ have played at the AFAS Stadium for 13 years

"In the coming days, we will conduct a study with experts in this field. Only when that investigation has been done can we elaborate on the matter. It is much too early for that now."

The AFAS Stadium is less than 25 miles from the Dutch capital Amsterdam. The first match it ever hosted was a friendly between AZ and Arsenal, which the Gunners won 3-0.

AZ are scheduled to play away to RKC Waalwijk in their second Eredivise match of the season on Sunday.