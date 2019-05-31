Hirving Lozano ready for 'step forward' amid speculation over his PSV future

PSV winger Hirving Lozano could be on the move this summer

Hirving Lozano says he is "ready to take a step forward" in his career amid speculation surrounding his future at PSV Eindhoven.

The Mexico winger, who has scored 40 goals in 74 appearances for PSV, has been consistently linked with a move away following two successful seasons in the Eredivisie.

When asked about his future, Lozano told Voetbal International: "I think I'm ready to take a step forward.

"But it makes no sense to talk about things that could happen, my heart is with PSV and I'm not sure what will happen tomorrow."

Lozano also expressed his desire to play in the Champions League on a more regular basis, having got his first taste of Europe's elite competition during the 2018/19 campaign.

The 23-year-old featured in all six of PSV's group stage matches, scoring in the draws against Tottenham and Inter Milan.

"It's the stage that I aspire to be on, it's also necessary to become a better footballer," the 23-year-old said.

"It's important for me to play against the best footballers in the world".

