Carabao Cup draw: Holders Manchester City vs Bournemouth; Leicester vs Arsenal
Leicester City to face Arsenal in third round; Manchester United away to Luton Town; Lincoln host Liverpool
Last Updated: 16/09/20 9:10am
Manchester City will begin their quest for a record-equalling eighth Carabao Cup with a third-round tie against Bournemouth, while Leicester City face Arsenal at the same stage.
Pep Guardiola's side, who won this trophy for the third successive year last March, enter at the third-round stage due to their European commitments.
Premier League champions Liverpool will travel to Lincoln, while Manchester United are away to Luton.
The only confirmed all-Premier League tie in the third round sees Leicester host Arsenal, with Tottenham away to Leyton Orient.
Second-round ties are to be played the week commencing September 14 with third-round matches the following week.
Carabao Cup third round
- Lincoln vs Liverpool
- Bristol City or Northampton vs Aston Villa
- Morecambe vs Newcastle
- Luton vs Manchester United
- Preston vs Brighton or Portsmouth
- Ipswich or Fulham vs Sheffield Wednesday
- Manchester City vs Bournemouth
- Millwall vs Burnley or Sheffield United
- Chelsea vs Barnsley
- Wolves or Stoke vs Gillingham
- Leicester City vs Arsenal
- West Brom or Harrogate vs Southampton or Brentford
- Newport vs Watford
- Fleetwood vs Everton or Salford
- Leyton vs Tottenham Hotspur
- West Ham vs Leeds or Hull