Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as Diogo Jota shines and returning Thomas Partey sees red

ARSENAL

Aaron Ramsdale - 5

Should have done better for the opening goal as he was wrong-footed by Jota's scuffed finish and beaten again by the Portuguese international when he raced through on goal for the second.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 4

Back in the side following a calf injury and looked rusty. Beaten far too easily for Jota's opener, allowing the Liverpool forward to cut inside from the right, and continued to struggle from then on. Booked for a foul on Curtis Jones in the second half.

Ben White - 5

Like Tomiyasu to his right, struggled to contain Jota, who had the beating of him all night and got away from him to race through on goal for Liverpool's second goal.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6

Had fewer issues than his defensive colleagues on the opposite side but lacked his usual authority. Had some awkward moments in possession too.

Kieran Tierney - 6

Had a few bright moments as Arsenal threatened in the early stages but unable to cause Liverpool problems after that and struggled with his distribution, completing only 78 per cent of his passes.

Albert Sambi Lokonga - 6

Overrun at times as the only natural central midfielder in Arsenal's sarting line-up, but did create their best chance of the second half with an excellent ball over the top for Alexandre Lacazette.

Martin Odegaard - 6

Returned to the starting line-up after missing the first leg with Covid. Looked bright in the early stages, playing in a deeper role than usual, but his influence waned as the game wore on.

Bukayo Saka - 5

So often Arsenal's most dangerous player but expertly shackled by Andrew Robertson on Arsenal's right flank. Helped create a late opportunity for Gabriel Martinelli but quiet overall.

Emile Smith Rowe - 6

Lively in the opening stages, his pressing unsettling Joel Matip on a couple of occasions, but uncharacteristically sloppy in possession at key moments. Blazed over with one effort in the second half before making way for Thomas Partey.

Image: Emile Smith Rowe shows his frustration at the Emirates Stadium

Gabriel Martinelli - 7

Arsenal's only dangerous attacking player, his speed and directness causing Liverpool problems. Almost equalised with a diagonal effort which was pushed over by Caoimhin Kelleher but lost possession in the build-up to Liverpool's second.

Alexandre Lacazette - 5

Saw an early free-kick pushed onto the woodwork by Kelleher but offered little otherwise and missed an excellent chance to equalise after the break when he fired over from Lokonga's ball over the top.

Subs

Thomas Partey - 2

A nightmare for the Ghanaian as his sending off capped a dismal night for the hosts. Only returned from AFCON duty at midday on Thursday and given his marching orders just 16 minutes after coming off the bench following two needless fouls. Will now be suspended for Sunday's meeting with Burnley.

Image: Thomas Partey will be suspended for Sunday's meeting with Burnley

Eddie Nketiah - 5

Thrown on in place of Lacazette but fared little better than the Frenchman.

LIVERPOOL

Caoimhin Kelleher - 7

Started well as he pushed Lacazette's free-kick onto the crossbar in the fifth minute. Twice denied Martienlli in the second half - one a good stop on a tight angle - but overall, a much quieter evening than he had in the quarter-finals.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 9

A brilliant assist for Diogo Jota's opener, sweeping the ball forward from midfield. Set up the second too in a similar brilliant fashion, picking up a loose ball before chipping it over the top for Jota. Continued to ping balls across the field and deliver dangerous set-pieces in another incredibly impressive evening.

Joel Matip - 4

An error-prone performance. At fault for Arsenal's early free-kick, fouling Saka as Lacazette hit the crossbar with the resultant set-piece. Did find the net, but was flagged for offside and lucky not to have seen any of his errors lead to an Arsenal goal. Substituted at half-time.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Mr Reliable delivers again. Was almost beaten by Martinelli on one occasion, but was saved by Fabinho. That moment aside, interceptions and clearance were good as ever in another solid performance from the Dutchman.

Andy Robertson - 8

Marshalled Saka really well on his 200th Liverpool appearance. Made two good blocks to deny the Arsenal winger in the first half, and could have added the Liverpool second when he sent a shot through the area in the 76th minute. More good set-piece deliveries as Liverpool's full-backs shone again.

Fabinho - 7

Made a vital block in 28th minute to stop Martinelli from going through on goal. Finished highest of the Liverpool team for tackles (8) and had the most shots for Liverpool (3) too, although none were on target and most were from range.

Jordan Henderson - 7

At the time of his substitution in the 75th minute, he had the highest passing accuracy of the Liverpool side at 94 per cent and made a joint-team high of three tackles. Helped keep things ticking over well in midfield.

Curtis Jones - 7

Did well alongside stalwarts Fabinho and Henderson in midfield. Didn't sparkle but didn't make any errors either. Won possession the second-highest number of times (6 - along with Robertson). A solid evening.

Kaide Gordon - 6

A third start for the 17-year-old, who was mostly quiet in the first half. Should have scored when he blazed an effort over in the 51st minute. Substituted 12 minutes later.

Diogo Jota - 9

Scintillating in Liverpool's attack and man of the match. His first goal was a scuffed effort, but the second was a wonderful finish. Only Mohamed Salah has scored more goals for Liverpool this season than Jota's 14 in all competitions.

Could have added an assist early after the break too, only for Gordon to fire over and is doing a brilliant job at negating the absence of Salah and Sadio Mane.

Roberto Firmino - 6

A quiet evening for the Brazilian, although he did produce a lovely flick for Alexander-Arnold's assist. However, he ended the game having had no shots and was substituted in the 84th minute.

Subs

Ibrahima Konate - 6

Marshalled the defence well in the second half and saw a header crash off the post in the 59th minute. Picked up a booking, but still performed better overall than Matip.

Takumi Minamino - 5

Made a cameo of around half an hour. Had a scuffed effort shortly after coming on, but otherwise didn't test Arsenal too much. Booked in the 91st minute

James Milner - 6

Would you expect anything else than a solid 15 minutes from Milner? Took the armband from Henderson - who he replaced - and saw the game out well.

Neco Williams - n/a

Came on the 84th minute.