Carabao Cup 2022/23 second-round draw: Everton travel to Fleetwood, Leeds to face Barnsley

Aston Villa drawn away to Bolton, Newcastle travel to Tranmere and Leicester take on Stockport; Crystal Palace to face Oxford while Southampton drawn with Cambridge; Norwich will host Bournemouth, Wolves play Preston; fixtures to be played week commencing August 22
Wednesday 10 August 2022 23:02, UK
Frank Lampard's Everton will travel to Scott Brown's Fleetwood in the second round of the Carabao Cup, while Leeds have been drawn against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.
Everton and Leeds are two of 13 Premier League sides that will enter the competition in round two, along with Championship clubs Watford and Burnley. The remaining seven top-flight clubs - including holders Liverpool - will be in the hat for round three.
Other second-round fixtures will see newly-promoted Bournemouth take on recently-relegated Norwich at Carrow Road, while Leicester have been handed an away tie against Stockport, who are back in the competition after an 11-year absence.
Aston Villa, Newcastle and Southampton have been handed away games against Bolton, Tranmere and Cambridge respectively. Nottingham Forest will face Grimsby, who are back in the EFL after a spell in non-League, and Crystal Palace travel to Oxford.
Brentford have also been given an away tie against lower-league opposition in the form of Colchester, as have Fulham and Brighton, who will play Crawley and Forest Green respectively.
Wolves are one of the few Premier League sides to receive a home draw, with Preston to visit Molineux.
Other notable ties see Derby host either West Brom or Sheffield United - who play their first-round fixture on Thursday - and Bradford boss Mark Hughes welcome former side Blackburn to Valley Parade.
All second-round fixtures will take place in the week commencing August 22.
Northern Section
Bolton vs Aston Villa
Derby vs West Brom or Sheffield United
Wolves vs Preston
Leeds vs Barnsley
Fleetwood vs Everton
Sheffield Wednesday vs Rochdale
Tranmere vs Newcastle
Rotherham vs Morecambe
Barrow vs Lincoln
Stockport vs Leicester
Bradford vs Blackburn
Grimsby vs Nottingham Forest
Shrewsbury vs Burnley
Southern Section
Stevenage vs Peterborough
Norwich vs Bournemouth
Newport vs Portsmouth
Oxford vs Crystal Palace
Watford vs MK Dons
Colchester vs Brentford
Wycombe vs Bristol City
Walsall vs Charlton
Crawley vs Fulham
Cambridge vs Southampton
Gillingham vs Exeter
Forest Green vs Brighton