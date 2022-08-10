Carabao Cup 2022/23 second-round draw: Everton travel to Fleetwood, Leeds to face Barnsley

Frank Lampard's Everton will travel to Scott Brown's Fleetwood in the second round of the Carabao Cup, while Leeds have been drawn against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

Everton and Leeds are two of 13 Premier League sides that will enter the competition in round two, along with Championship clubs Watford and Burnley. The remaining seven top-flight clubs - including holders Liverpool - will be in the hat for round three.

Other second-round fixtures will see newly-promoted Bournemouth take on recently-relegated Norwich at Carrow Road, while Leicester have been handed an away tie against Stockport, who are back in the competition after an 11-year absence.

Aston Villa, Newcastle and Southampton have been handed away games against Bolton, Tranmere and Cambridge respectively. Nottingham Forest will face Grimsby, who are back in the EFL after a spell in non-League, and Crystal Palace travel to Oxford.

Brentford have also been given an away tie against lower-league opposition in the form of Colchester, as have Fulham and Brighton, who will play Crawley and Forest Green respectively.

Wolves are one of the few Premier League sides to receive a home draw, with Preston to visit Molineux.

Other notable ties see Derby host either West Brom or Sheffield United - who play their first-round fixture on Thursday - and Bradford boss Mark Hughes welcome former side Blackburn to Valley Parade.

All second-round fixtures will take place in the week commencing August 22.

Carabao Cup second-round draw in full

Northern Section

Bolton vs Aston Villa

Derby vs West Brom or Sheffield United

Wolves vs Preston

Leeds vs Barnsley

Fleetwood vs Everton

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rochdale

Tranmere vs Newcastle

Rotherham vs Morecambe

Barrow vs Lincoln

Stockport vs Leicester

Bradford vs Blackburn

Grimsby vs Nottingham Forest

Shrewsbury vs Burnley

Southern Section

Stevenage vs Peterborough

Norwich vs Bournemouth

Newport vs Portsmouth

Oxford vs Crystal Palace

Watford vs MK Dons

Colchester vs Brentford

Wycombe vs Bristol City

Walsall vs Charlton

Crawley vs Fulham

Cambridge vs Southampton

Gillingham vs Exeter

Forest Green vs Brighton