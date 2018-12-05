Shakhtar Donetsk vs Lyon Champions League tie switched to Kiev

Kiev's Olympic Stadium will host Shakhtar Donetsk's game against Lyon

Shakhtar Donetsk have confirmed their Champions League tie against Lyon next week will take place in Kiev rather than Kharkiv.

Kharkiv, where the club play their home matches, falls under the martial law decree issued on November 28 by the Kiev government amid tension with Russia in eastern Ukraine.

"UEFA has decided that the Champions League match against Lyon will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev," the club said on its website.

On Monday, UEFA competitions director Giorgia Marchetti said the match would be moved from Kharkiv without saying where to.

Moussa Dembele scored in Lyon’s 2-2 draw against Donetsk on October 2

The UEFA website on Wednesday named Kiev as the host city for the group-phase matches on December 12.

The tie is crucial to both teams seeking to qualify for the Champions League last 16.

Lyon and Shakhtar are second and third in Group F on seven and five points, and the outcome will determine which of them reaches the next round.

Manchester City lead the group with 10 points and host bottom-side Hoffenheim on December 12.