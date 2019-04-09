Gerard Pique reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer helped him adapt to life at Manchester United

1:06 Gerard Pique says current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a great help for him when they were playing together at Old Trafford Gerard Pique says current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a great help for him when they were playing together at Old Trafford

Gerard Pique says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a "great team-mate" during their time together at Manchester United.

The duo played together under Sir Alex Ferguson for three years, until Solskjaer ended his playing career in 2007.

Pique moved to United from Barcelona in 2004 when he was just 17, and he says Solskjaer, as one of the older players in the dressing room, helped him adapt to life in Manchester.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became interim manager at Old Trafford in December, and was made full-time boss last month

He said: "I remember Ole as a great team-mate. When I arrived here I was 17, very young, and he was one of the oldest. He helped me a lot to adapt to the club, to the country, to the city.

"I remember he was at the end of his career and he had some problems with his injuries, but when you were training with him, you could see that he had that quality to score goals.

"It was a great experience playing alongside him. I'm very happy to see him now in charge of Manchester United.

"He's done a great job since he took charge. They have won a lot of games and they are playing much better."

Gerard Pique made just 23 appearances for Manchester United

Pique left United in 2008 to move back to Barca, but is now preparing to face his former club at Old Trafford for the first time as the two sides face off in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

He won the Premier League and the Champions League during his time with United, and has added seven La Liga and three further Champions League winners' medals to his collection since returning to Spain.

In contrast, United have won just the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League since Ferguson's departure in 2013, but Pique hopes success returns to his old side.

0:36 Ernesto Valverde says he is unsure whether Ousmane Dembele will be fit to play for Barcelona against Manchester United as he is reluctant to take risks with the winger Ernesto Valverde says he is unsure whether Ousmane Dembele will be fit to play for Barcelona against Manchester United as he is reluctant to take risks with the winger

He said: "I think Manchester United, since I was here, they've always been the biggest team in England. They've always been the team that wins the most amount of leagues.

"All the big sides go through good times and bad times, and there are periods of transition. The period of Sir Alex Ferguson was the best one, but they will continue to be a big side.

"During this period maybe they've not found that special ingredient to bring it back. But let's see - I hope they can change it around."