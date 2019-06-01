Police issue warning to Tottenham and Liverpool fans over gang stealing CL tickets

Liverpool face Tottenham in the Champions League final in Madrid

Spanish police have issued a warning claiming there is an "organised" gang operating in Madrid who are attempting to steal tickets from supporters attending the Champions League final.

Police claim an organised criminal group are masquerading as stewards or officials, and using fake devices in an attempted to steal tickets from Tottenham and Liverpool fans.

With estimates claiming 100,000 fans have descended on Madrid for the all-Premier League clash between Liverpool and Tottenham, the quest to get tickets - both clubs got less than 17,000 each - has become almost impossible.

UEFA issued a warning about fake tickets circulating on the black market and police have stepped up their clampdown on what is an organised attempt to defraud supporters or - at worst - steal their authentic tickets.

2:12 Phil Thompson says Liverpool looked confident in training at the Metropolitano Stadium ahead of the Champions League final against Tottenham Phil Thompson says Liverpool looked confident in training at the Metropolitano Stadium ahead of the Champions League final against Tottenham

Rumours swept the city that 4,000 official tickets would be released on Saturday morning, but this has been dismissed by UEFA.

A police statement said: "The Spanish police has seized fake steward bibs, fake devices for the technical ticket check, as well as fake accreditations.

"This makes us believe that an organised group of people, impersonating genuine stewards or officials might try to act as if they were conducting the visual or technical ticket check, with the aim of stealing tickets during such controls.

"Supporters should therefore make sure they only show their tickets at the clearly marked check zones and not to individuals or small groups of people who could be wearing fake bibs and might approach them on the way to the stadium, outside of the official check zones."

Follow the Champions League final on Sky Sports

You can follow all of the action of Tottenham vs Liverpool from the Wanda Metropolitano on the Sky Sports app and skysports.com with our dedicated Champions League final live blog, which will feature the best build-up, commentary and reaction from Madrid.