Former UEFA president Lennart Johansson dies aged 89

Former UEFA President Lennart Johansson has died at the age of 89

Lennart Johansson, who introduced the Champions League during a 17-year reign as UEFA president, has died at the age of 89 after a short illness.

He was elected to lead UEFA from 1990 to 2007 when he was beaten in the presidential election by Michel Platini and also served as vice president of FIFA, but lost a divisive contest for the presidency to Sepp Blatter in 1998.

Johansson reshaped European football with a radical transformation of the European Cup into the Champions League in 1992 and the eventual expansion that saw non-domestic champions given entry.

"Lennart Johansson was our biggest international football leader of all time, no Swede has had a similar influence on football in the world," Swedish Football Association president Karl-Erik Nilsson said.

"He was deeply respected as UEFA president and vice president of FIFA, his leadership has aroused admiration worldwide."

On the news, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said: "UEFA and European football are deeply saddened by the passing of Lennart Johansson, and I would like to express my sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones, as well as to the Swedish Football Association, on their loss.

"He was a devoted lover and servant of football, who put his passion at the heart of his life. He will always be remembered as a visionary leader, and as the architect of the UEFA Champions League, and world football will be always be grateful to him for all he has achieved for the beautiful game."

As a matter of respect and to pay tribute, a minute's will be observed at all UEFA Nations League, UEFA European Qualifiers and UEFA U21 matches this week.