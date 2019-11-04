Charlie Nicholas' Champions League predictions: How will Spurs and Man City get on?

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Champions League predictions with Manchester City and Tottenham all in action.

Atalanta vs Manchester City - Wednesday, 8pm

Atalanta got battered after taking the lead at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola is not overly happy with his side. He said the possession and patience was good but he wasn't happy after the victory against Southampton.

This was partly due to the way Southampton played. City's defence is all over the place. John Stones is not in control at the moment and it has been a major step back for him. Fernandinho is not a centre-half, but Nicolas Otamendi is back so it should help.

Pep will want to get this done and dusted as quickly as possible with the Liverpool game on Sunday. Both respective sides will want to get their games over with so they can make preparations for Sunday's massive clash. Atalanta will attack and this will open the game up for City. It will be tricky to navigate but they will get there.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Red Star Belgrade vs Tottenham - Wednesday, 8pm

Red Star Belgrade put themselves in the shop window when they play at home, but they freeze away from home.

Red Star will not be fooled by what they have to do, but they will have been embarrassed by what they went through in London. If Harry Kane is fit, does Christian Eriksen drop out? Dele Alli scoring against Everton forces the hand there, but where does Lucas Moura stand?

Tottenham are only a point above Red Star. Bayern Munich will cruise through this group and it is about who finishes second. If they don't go through, there will be major questions asked and a lot of players and staff will come under scrutiny.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)