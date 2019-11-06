Red Star Belgrade 0-4 Tottenham: Heung-Min Son scores twice as Spurs ease to Champions League win

Heung-Min Son celebrates scoring his second goal against Red Star Belgrade

Heung-Min Son scored twice as Tottenham took a giant stride towards the Champions League knockout stages with a commanding 4-0 victory at Red Star Belgrade.

Giovani Lo Celso opened the scoring on his full debut for Tottenham, who were fortunate to reach the break ahead after an off-key Red Star were denied by the woodwork on two occasions.

But Son, four days on from his involvement in Andre Gomes' horrific ankle injury, settled the contest in Spurs' favour with two clinical finishes in four second-half minutes, before substitute Christian Eriksen added further gloss with a late fourth.

The victory - Spurs' first away from home since May 8 and the first by an English side at Red Star in European Cup history - means Mauricio Pochettino's side will qualify for the knockout phases with a game to spare if they beat Olympiakos at home on November 26.

How Spurs closed on qualification

Spurs may have put five goals past Red Star in the reverse fixture, but they faced a tough assignment against a side that boasted an unbeaten record at home to English opposition in the Europe's elite-club competition.

But, after the briefest of early storms from the hosts, Spurs settled and quietened the hostile crowd, with Harry Kane lashing a fierce effort into the side-netting on 13 minutes.

Spurs enjoyed a degree of control but were indebted to 'keeper Paulo Gazzaniga midway through the half when his outstretched leg prevented Milan Pavkov from putting Red Star in front against the run of play after he bundled his way into the box.

Giovani Lo Celso celebrates with team-mates after putting Tottenham ahead at Red Star Belgrade

Spurs took full advantage of their reprieve on 34 minutes. After Kane and Son struck the post and bar in a flurry of activity around the Red Star goal, the composed Lo Celso controlled the ball and volleyed the opener into the top corner - his sixth goal in his last eight appearances in Europe.

Gazzaniga came to Spurs' rescue a minute before the break, tipping a near-post drive from Rajiv van La Parra onto the frame of the goal before Davinson Sanchez's blushes were spared by the crossbar after he unintentionally diverted the ball towards his own goal.

Tottenham kicked on after those close calls, adding a stunning second on the counter-attack within 12 minutes of the restart as Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli combined to release Son, who rifled his first goal home at the near post.

Son celebrates scoring his first goal

The South Korean's second came four minutes later, Danny Rose the provider at the end of another fine team move as the unmarked Son fired high into the roof of the net from six yards.

Red Star went down to 10 men on 77 minutes when they lost Pavkov to injury after using all of their substitutions, and things went from bad to worse when Spurs substitute Eriksen trickled a shot into the bottom corner past the wrong-footed Milan Borjan five minutes from time.

A miserable night for the Serbs concluded with the loss of Richmond Boakye, again to injury, while Spurs basked in the glory of a memorable victory in Belgrade.

1 - Tottenham’s victory this evening was their first away win in any competition in nine games this season (D5 L3), and their first victory on the road since they beat Ajax in the Champions League back in May. Building? pic.twitter.com/bxRgnHl5SO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 6, 2019

Stats: Spurs turn on the style

Tottenham have become the first English team to beat Red Star Belgrade away from home in a Champions League/European Cup tie.

Red Star Belgrade have suffered their heaviest home defeat in their European Cup/Champions League history.

Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son has scored five goals in just four Champions League appearances this season, netting in three straight games in the competition for the first time in his career.

Red Star Belgrade have conceded more goals than other side after four rounds of matches in this season's Champions League (13).

What's next?

