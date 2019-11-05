Tottenham will not suffer racism in Serbia, says Red Star Belgrade boss Vladan Milojevic

Vladan Milojevic believes the match against Spurs will unfold without any trouble

Red Star Belgrade boss Vladan Milojevic says Tottenham will not suffer any racist abuse in Wednesday's Champions League meeting in Serbia.

Spurs received abuse last time they played in Belgrade in 2014 and the Group B clash is at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, where Serbia fans were found guilty of racist abuse against Portugal in their game last month.

Red Star fans were also banned by UEFA from attending the reverse fixture last month after they were found guilty of racism during a qualifying-round match against HJK Helsinki in Finland.

But Milojevic insists there will be no repeat of the behaviour and that their fans will be perfect hosts.

"I can guarantee that everyone here will feel safe," he said in his pre-match press conference.

"In our team we have players with different skin colours and never had a problem. Not even Tottenham footballers will have [problems] tomorrow.

"We will show that we are the real hosts and that this is a country that embraces diversity."

Red Star Belgrade fans managed to enter the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium despite a ban from UEFA last month

Red Star, who were hammered 5-0 by Spurs when the sides met in London, can move above Mauricio Pochettino's side in the group with a victory.

The Serbian champions defeated European champions Liverpool in the pool stage last season and Milojevic has hopes of another notable victory.

"I'm not someone who likes to make promises, but I always believe in positive things," Milojevic added.

"Still, Tottenham and Liverpool are two different teams from last year and there is no room for comparison.

Red Star Belgrade defeated Liverpool 2-0 in Serbia last year

"The fact is that we are a different team when we play at home and it is very difficult for our opponents to play in front of the full stands where our fans are.

"Everything that was yesterday should be left behind in the past, and we will strive to write new history."