Heung-Min Son: Police end investigation over alleged racist behaviour in Everton-Tottenham clash

Son was shown a red card in the 79th minute at Goodison Park on Sunday for his challenge on Andre Gomes

Merseyside Police say they will not be taking further action following a complaint of racist abuse towards Heung-Min Son during Everton's 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

Reports surfaced following the game Son was allegedly racially abused by a member of the Goodison Park crowd after his foul on Andre Gomes.

The South Korea international was sent off for the challenge and broke down in tears after Gomes suffered a serious injury.

In a short statement, the police force said: "Merseyside Police have investigated this and we do not think a crime has been committed.

"Police are continuing to investigate a tweet of a "racist nature" which was sent after the game with regards to the same incident."

Everton are continuing to investigate the matter but Merseyside Police say they are confident no racist offence occurred.

The club say Gomes suffered a fracture dislocation to his right ankle following the challenge from Son, with Everton revealing his surgery on Monday went "extremely well."

Meanwhile, Tottenham have appealed the red card issued to Son for his tackle on Sunday, Sky Sports News understands.