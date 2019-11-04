Everton's Andre Gomes' ankle surgery goes 'extremely well'

Andre Gomes suffered a horror injury against Tottenham on Sunday

Andre Gomes has undergone surgery to repair a fracture dislocation to his right ankle sustained during Sunday’s match with Tottenham.

Everton say the procedure went extremely well and the midfielder is expected to make a full recovery.

Gomes will continue his recovery in hospital before stepping up his rehabilitation at Everton's Finch Farm training ground.

Everton said in a statement: "On behalf of Andre, the club would like to thank all Everton supporters and members of the wider football family for the overwhelming messages of support we have received since yesterday's match."

More to follow....