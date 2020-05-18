UEFA postpones key meeting on future of competitions until June 17

UEFA's Executive Committee meeting has been postponed until June 17

UEFA has postponed its key Executive Committee meeting until June 17, as it looks to decide how this season's Champions League and Europa League campaigns will be decided.

The original meeting was due to take place on May 27, two days after the Premier League and other European leagues had been given until by UEFA to provide plans to restart their season.

That, in turn, would have allowed UEFA more scope to set out a plan for the resumption of their two key cup competitions.

Defending champions Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid on March 11 in the last round of matches to be played prior to its suspension

The last matches played in the Champions League - including the much scrutinised Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid match at Anfield - were on March 11, with the most recent round of Europa League games taking place a day later.

UEFA also referenced the ongoing uncertainty over whether all 12 of the original cities due to host matches at EURO 2020 will do so when it takes place next year, with the tournament having been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"UEFA today announced that the next meeting of its Executive Committee, originally scheduled for 27 May, has been postponed to 17 June 2020, due to the existence of some remaining open points regarding a small number of proposed venues for the rearranged UEFA EURO 2020 next year," it said in a statement.