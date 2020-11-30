Stephanie Frappart to become first woman to referee in men's Champions League

French referee Stephanie Frappart will become the first-ever female official to referee a men's Champions League game when she oversees Juventus vs Dynamo Kiev on December 2.

The 36-year-old became the first woman to referee a major men's European match when she took charge of the UEFA Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea in 2019.

Frappart also officiated the 2019 Women's World Cup final between the United States and the Netherlands and became the first female referee to take charge of a French Ligue 1 match when Amiens played Strasbourg in April last year.

Image: Frappart (second from left) was selected by FIFA to referee the 2019 Women's World Cup final

She oversaw her first Europa League game in October when Leicester City hosted Zorya Luhansk.

Speaking last year prior to her debut men's European game, Frappart said she was aware of the meaning behind her appointment and wanted to demonstrate that women are just as good as their male counterparts.

Switzerland's Nicole Petignat was the first female referee to officiate in UEFA matches when she was put in charge of three UEFA Cup qualifying round games between 2004 and 2009.

Juventus, who have already qualified for the last 16, are second in Group G with nine points from four games, eight points clear of Dynamo Kiev and three behind Barcelona, who face Ferencvaros on Wednesday.

