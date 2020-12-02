Cristiano Ronaldo scores 750th goal - Champions League round-up

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 750th goal to help Juventus beat Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 while Barcelona also won 3-0 at Ferencvaros.

Ronaldo scored Juve's second goal and also hit the bar after Federico Chiesa opened the scoring in the first half. Alvaro Morata completed the scoring in a game that saw Stephanie Frappart become the first female referee to officiate a men's Champions League match.

Juventus remained second in Group G, three points behind Barcelona after the Catalan club won 3-0 at Ferencvaros. Lionel Messi was rested and missed a second European trip in a row but Barca barely noticed their captain's absence as goals from Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite and a penalty from Ousmane Dembele gave them a three-goal lead before the break.

Both Juve and Barca had already sealed qualification to the round of 16 but a win for Juventus at Barcelona in the final round next week could see the Bianconeri snatch top spot.

Borussia Dortmund overcame the absence of injured top scorer Erling Haaland to draw 1-1 with Lazio in Champions League Group F on and advance to the knockout stages with a game to spare.

Russian champions Zenit St. Petersburg lost 3-0 at Club Brugge to stay rooted to the bottom of Group F. Brugge can join Dortmund in advancing from Group F, if it beats Lazio in Rome next Tuesday.

Neymar scored early and late at Old Trafford as Paris Saint-Germain won 3-1 against Manchester United in the latest bout of a fierce Champions League rivalry to take control of their destiny in Group H. PSG and United are joined on nine points by Leipzig, who got a stoppage-time winning goal to beat Istanbul Basaksehir 4-3 in a thrilling game.

Chelsea and Sevilla had also advanced before Olivier Giroud tore apart the Spanish side with all four goals in a 4-0 win.

Krasnodar's 1-0 win at home to Rennes was the Russian club's first in their debut Champions League campaign. It assured Krasnodar of third place in the group behind Chelsea and Sevilla, and means they will qualify for the Europa League's last 32.