Champions League match suspended; UEFA investigating after play was halted when Pierre Webo, Basaksehir's assistant coach, was sent off; Turkish club reportedly accused the Romanian fourth official of making a racist remark

Paris Saint-Germain vs Istanbul Basaksehir: Players walk off after alleged racist remark

Basaksehir players including Demba Ba react to the controversy in the PSG game

The Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was suspended after both teams walked off the pitch following an alleged racist slur by the fourth official.

Play was initially halted after a row initiated in the 14th minute when Pierre Webo, Basaksehir's assistant coach, was sent off.

Video footage emerged which appeared to show Webo, a former Cameroon international, accusing fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of using racist language.

Image: Ba confronted the referee over the incident

Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba could be seen protesting on the touchline, while PSG players including Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also appeared to be demanding an explanation.

Istanbul players then walked off the pitch in the 23rd minute in protest, with PSG players following.

UEFA initially said the match would restart with a different fourth official "after consultation with both teams".

But Basaksehir reportedly refused to resume the game with the fourth official continuing to participate as a VAR official.

Image: Basaksehir's Brazilian defender Rafael looks on after the game was suspended

Basaksehir posted a message on their Twitter account which read: "NO TO RACISM #Respect." It was retweeted by PSG.

