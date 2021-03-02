Manchester City vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Etihad confirmed for Champions League second-leg match

The second leg of Manchester City's Champions League tie against Borussia Monchengladbach will take place at the Etihad Stadium on March 16 as scheduled, UEFA has confirmed.
The first leg of the last-16 tie was played in Budapest last week because of Covid-19 restrictions affecting travel between Germany and England.
But Europe's governing body has confirmed to the PA news agency that Monchengladbach - who trail 2-0 on aggregate - will travel to Manchester for the return fixture.
The situation is different from that affecting the second leg of the tie between Liverpool and another German side - RB Leipzig - which is due to be played at Anfield on March 10.
Those two clubs also played their first leg at the Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital on February 16.
There are different regional restrictions affecting Leipzig, in the state of Saxony, to Monchengladbach in North Rhine-Westphalia.
Under current quarantine rules, Leipzig would have to isolate for 10 days on their return home if they play in England.
The regulations are due to be reviewed this week but if they are not relaxed, the game may be switched to a neutral location.
Reports have suggested Budapest is again under consideration but no decision has yet been made.