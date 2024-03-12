Champions League, Europa League & Europa Conference League quarter-finals: When are the draws?

Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League quarter-final draws take place on Friday March 15, but who could make it through?

When are the draws?

The Champions League quarter-final draw will take place on Friday March 15 at 11am UK time, with the balls being drawn out at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The semi-finals will be drawn at the same time, meaning clubs and fans can plot out their potential route to the Wembley final.

The Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws will follow the Champions League ones at the same venue at 12pm UK time, with the same knockout-stage draws for the Europa Conference League starting at 12.30pm.

Champions League

Which teams are in the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws?

Manchester City

Real Madrid

Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain

Arsenal

Barcelona

Inter Milan or Atletico Madrid

PSV Eindhoven or Borussia Dortmund

How does the draw work?

The quarter-final and semi-final draws are both 'open' so, unlike the last-16 draw, anyone can face any other team in both stages, irrespective of their country of origin or previous fixtures this season.

Each quarter-final tie will be given a number between one and four, with those four balls being used to draw out the semi-final draw that succeeds the last-eight pairings.

When are the remaining knockout ties?

The first legs of the quarter-final ties will be played on April 9 and 10 with the return fixtures on April 16 and 17.

The semi-finals will start on April 30 and May 1 with the second legs on May 7 and 8.

The Champions League final is on June 1 at Wembley Stadium.

All dates are provisional and subject to change by UEFA.

Europa League

Which teams are in the Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws?

We are still awaiting the outcomes of the last-16 ties...

The Europa League quarter-final draw will take place on Friday March 15 at 12.30pm UK time, with the balls being drawn out at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

How the draw works...

The quarter-final and semi-final draws are both 'open' so, unlike in the two previous rounds, anyone can face any other team in both stages, irrespective of their country of origin or previous fixtures this season.

Each quarter-final tie will be given a number between one and four, with those four balls being used to draw out the semi-final draw that succeeds the last-eight pairings.

When are the remaining knockout ties?

The first legs of the quarter-final ties will be played on April 11 with the return fixtures on April 18. The semi-finals will start on May 2 with the second legs on May 9. The final is on May 22 in Dublin.

All dates are provisional and subject to change by UEFA.

Europa Conference League

Which teams are in the Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draws?

We are still awaiting the outcomes of the last-16 ties...

The Europa Conference League quarter-final draw will take place on Friday March 15 at 2pm UK time, with the balls being drawn out at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

How the draw works...

The quarter-final and semi-final draws are both 'open' so, unlike in the two previous rounds, anyone can face any other team in both stages, irrespective of their country of origin or previous fixtures this season.

Each quarter-final tie will be given a number between one and four, with those four balls being used to draw out the semi-final draw that succeeds the last-eight pairings.

When are the remaining knockout ties?

The first legs of the Europa Conference League quarter-finals will be played on April 11, with the second legs taking place seven days later. The semi-finals will be held on May 2 and May 9, with the final on May 29 at the Agia Sophia Stadium in Athens, Greece.

All dates are provisional and subject to change by UEFA.

