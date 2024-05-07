Champions League final 2024: Date, kick-off time, venue, teams, referee and more in match guide

Borussia Dortmund have booked their place in the 2024 Champions League final.

The Bundesliga side beat PSG 2-0 on aggregate - winning 1-0 in both legs - and will meet the winner of Wednesday's other semi-final between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, with the score tied at 2-2 after the first leg in Germany.

Here's all you need to know about the showpiece of Europe's top club competition.

When is the 2024 Champions League final?

The final takes place on Saturday, June 1 and will kick off at 8pm UK time.

It will be broadcast on TNT in the UK but live updates will be available on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app.

Where is the Champions League final taking place?

Image: Wembley Stadium is the location for the 2024 Champions League final

The 2024 final will take place at Wembley Stadium in London.

This will be the eighth time that Wembley has hosted the final of Europe's premier club competition, and the third in the Champions League era after it hosted the 2011 and 2013 finals.

What's the format of the final?

While the semi-finals took place over two legs, the final is a one-off game. If the sides are level at the end of 90 minutes of regulation time, the match will go to extra-time and - if needed - penalties.

Who will referee the Champions League final?

UEFA's referees' committee appoints the referee team for each match, but the officials for the final have not yet been confirmed.

Who's the favourite and what are the odds?

Ahead of the semi-finals, the bookmakers valued experience, with Real Madrid rated 10/11 favourites and opponents Bayern Munich given a 3/1 shot to prevail. Borussia Dortmund are 5/2 after they reached the final.

(Odds at May 7)

Are there any Champions League tickets left?

UEFA has now closed its official ticket application window.

It says 60,000 tickets out of 86,600 have been made available directly for fans and the general public to purchase. The two teams that reach the final will receive 25,000 tickets each - starting at £60 - while the remaining tickets are being offered for sale to fans worldwide.

Hospitality tickets start at £5,400 + VAT.

Who are the current Champions League holders?

Image: Kevin De Bruyne's Man City lost out to Jude Bellingham's Real Madrid this season

Manchester City won the Champions League for the first time last year by beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the 2023 final - and winning the treble in the process.

But Pep Guardiola's side were knocked out of the competition at the quarter-final stage this time, losing to Real Madrid on penalties.

Champions League history - who has won most titles?

The Champions League or previously-named European Cup has been won by 22 different clubs.

Real Madrid have won 14 titles, most recently beating Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final.

AC Milan have won seven titles, with Liverpool (2018/19 winners) and Bayern Munich (2019/20 winners) tied on six European crowns.

Barcelona (five titles), Ajax (four), Manchester United and Inter Milan (both three) follow them in the winners' list.

Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, Benfica, Juventus and Porto have all won two titles, while Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Feyenoord, Marseille, Aston Villa, Hamburg, Red Star Belgrade, Steaua Bucharest, PSV and Celtic have one title to their names.

When does the 2024/25 Champions League start?

The first round of qualifying takes place on July 9/10 - just over a month after the 2024 final.

The group stage runs from September 17, 2024 to January 29, 2025, but the 2024/25 Champions League will take place in a new format.

The biggest change is to the group stage, which will become a single 36-team league stage.

Each side will face eight different teams: four at home and four away. The top eight overall will advance directly to the round of 16, while sides finishing from ninth to 24th will contest the knockout round play-offs, with the victors going through to the last 16 where the knockout format continues as normal.

The 2025 Champions League final is scheduled to take place in Munich on May 31, 2025.