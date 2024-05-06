PSG 0-1 Borussia Dortmund (0-2 agg): Mats Hummels header sends Bundesliga side into Champions League final at Wembley

Borussia Dortmund became the first team to reach the Champions League final at Wembley as Mats Hummels' second-half header earned them a 1-0 win at Paris Saint-Germain, to complete a 2-0 victory on aggregate.

Leading by one goal from the first leg in Germany, Dortmund showed a brilliant defensive display to stifle Kylian Mbappe and Co, then Hummels rose highest to head home Julian Brandt's corner five minutes into the second period.

That goal was crucial as PSG hit the post four times in the second period through Warren Zaire-Emery, Nuno Mendes, Mbappe and Vitinha, meaning the French side were denied by the woodwork six times over the two legs.

PSG were also wasteful, failing to score from 30 shots. Goncalo Ramos spurned the best of the chances, while the hosts were denied a penalty by referee Daniele Orsato, who changed his mind to give a free-kick on the edge of the box instead of a spot kick.

Image: Hummels headed home unmarked from a corner five minutes into the second half

So Dortmund's excellent efficiency - not Mbappe's magic - will grace the Champions League final in London on June 1 against either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

Player ratings PSG: Donnarumma (6); Hakimi (6), Marquinhos (6), Beraldo (5), Mendes (6); Vitinha (6), Zaire-Emery (5), Ruiz (6); Dembele (5), Ramos (4), Mbappe (5)



Subs: Asensio (5), Barcola (6), Lee (5)



Dortmund: Kobel (8); Ryerson (8), Schlotterbeck (9), Hummels (10), Maatsen (8); Sabitzer (8), Can (7), Brandt (7); Sancho (8), Fullkrug (7), Adeyemi (7)



Subs:Reus (6), Sule (7), Nmecha (6)



Player of the match:Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

How Dortmund - and the post - denied PSG

A raucous atmosphere greeted both players, with PSG's many banners including a tearing up of the Dortmund badge in front of their players' eyes. Mbappe had the first chance of the night, watching a volley down in the box but finding Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel Ramos fired wide from the edge of the area in the first of his many missed chances.

Team news PSG made two changes from the first leg loss in Germany, with Lucas Beraldo and Goncalo Ramos coming in for the injured Lucas Hernandez and Bradley Barcola.

Borussia Dortmund named the same team that won the first leg, having rested all ten outfield players for the 5-1 Bundesliga win over Augsburg at the weekend.

But Dortmund's confidence grew as Karim Adeyemi saw an effort deflected wide, before Julian Ryerson crashed a shot into the side netting after good hold-up play in the box by Niclas Fullkrug after a long throw.

Two quickfire chances at both ends came in the space of a few seconds as Hummels denied Mbappe a tap-in with a superb last-ditch challenge, before Adeyemi showed his pace on the break, forcing Gianluigi Donnarumma into a smart stop.

Image: PSG failed to score from 30 shots in the second leg, making it no goals from 44 shots across the two legs

PSG's last chances of the first half saw long-range drives from Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz easily dealt with, underlining how well Dortmund defended in the opening period.

The German side rode their luck minutes into the second period as Zaire-Emery struck the post from a few yards out - and moments later, Dortmund's lead was doubled.

It was a simple yet significant goal as Hummels rose highest, albeit unmarked, to meet Brandt's corner and PSG had a mountain to climb.

The hosts' response was emphatic yet wasteful. Ramos spooned a close-range effort over before Nuno Mendes smashed the post with a rasping drive from the edge of the box.

PSG thought they had a route back in when referee Daniele Orsato pointed to the spot after Hummels felled Ousmane Dembele - but the Italian referee immediately changed his mind and gave a free-kick on the edge of the box, with VAR agreeing with the amended call.

Mbappe then had just his second shot of the game as he crashed into the side netting, before the Frenchman saw a close-range finish tipped onto the bar by Kobel.

Image: Kylian Mbappe will not win the Champions League with PSG

Vitinha made it yet another strike off the woodwork as his long-range drive bounced off the frame of the goal. It just wasn't PSG's night, while it remains on course to be Dortmund's Champions League season.

What's next?

PSG, already crowned Ligue 1 champions, travel to 11th-placed Toulouse on Sunday, kick-off 8pm.

Borussia Dortmund are live on Sky Sports Football for their next Bundesliga game when they visit Mainz on Saturday, kick-off 5.30pm.